Nigeria, Netherlands To Establish Bi-national Commission, Boost Trade, Investment





Nigeria and the Kingdom of Netherlands have opened talks to establish a Joint Bi-national Commission to boost existing trade and investment ties between both countries especially as the government of President Bola Tinubu is opening up Nigeria to countries that are business inclined.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Adamu Lamuwa, made this known while welcoming a delegation from Netherlands which was in Abuja for the Nigeria- Netherlands Economic Consultation meeting to strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors of the economy.

Lamuwa, who was represented by the Director Economic, Trade and Investment Department in the Ministry, Bolaji Akinremi, said the Joint Commission has become necessary following the remarkable economic cooperation between both countries. He added that the volume of trade between both countries is very significant as several Dutch Companies have their operational base in Nigeria.

Some of the Dutch Companies include; the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper