President Bola Tinubu’s request to appoint 20 special advisers has been approved by the Senate.

The President’s request was read by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the upper legislative chamber at Tuesday’s plenary.

In the request to the Senate, the President, however, did not mention the identities of the 20 Special Advisers and their schedule of duties.

But, after the letter was read, the Senate gave speedy approval to the presidential request.





Source: Leadership Newspaper