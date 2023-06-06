Tinubu Parleys Akpabio, Wike, Umahi In Aso Rock





President Bola Tinubu yesterday met with former governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The three former governors arrived at about 2:33 pm.

Akpabio is the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Senate presidency of the 10th National Assembly (NASS).

As of press time, the agenda for the visit was unclear, but it may not be unconnected with the leadership of the 10th Assembly that will be inaugurated on June 13, 2023..

This is the second time Wike has met with Tinubu in the last 72 hours.

After the last visit, Wike denied claims that he would dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC.





Source: Leadership Newspaper