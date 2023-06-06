TNN Urges Tinubu To Form Inclusive Government





A group, Team New Nigeria (TNN) which has former military president Gen Ibrahim Babangida as its patron, has urged President Bola Tinubu to form an inclusive government and restore Nigeria’s standing in the world.

The group further stated that the Tinubu administration has all it takes to realize its renewed hope in having a progressive Nigeria.

TNN stated this while commending the appointment of Senator George Akume as the secretary to the government of the federation of Nigeria by Tinubu.

In his message on behalf of the National Executive Committee of the TNN, President of the organisation, Dr. Modibbo Yakubu Farakwai, described Akume as an inspiring, thoughtful, strategic and a man of deep integrity who will bring his trademark skill, talent and judgment.

“In this context, the leadership of Team New Nigeria conveyed the commitment of the Organisation to working closely with the Federal Government in the areas of common Interests, including good governance and democratic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper