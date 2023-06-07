Appoint Agediga As Commissioner, Delta Community Leader Urges Gov Oborevwori





A community leader in the oil-rich Sokebolou community in Ogulagha Kingdom of Burutu LGA of Delta State, Engr. Patrick Soji Disi, has called on the newly sworn-in Governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, not to forget the oil-producing community with the dividends of good governance in his ‘More Agenda’ government.

Engr. Disi, who is the Secretary-General of the oil-rich Sokebolou Community, made the call on Tuesday at Sokebolou town while speaking to journalists on the community’s expectations from the Governor Oborevwori administration.

The community chief scribe implored the new Governor of Delta State to be a promise keeper and remember the people of Sokebolou and Ogulagha Kingdom in the areas of appointments, infrastructural development, empowerment, and human capital development.

He specifically called on the governor to consider and appoint Amb. Shedrack Agediga (JP) as a Commissioner with a befitting portfolio in his cabinet.

The community leader explained that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper