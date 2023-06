Two speakers have emerged out of the leadership crisis that dodged the Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

They include the immediate past speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi and Mr Daniel Ogah Ogazi representing Kokona East constituency.

While Abdullahi was elected at a sitting which took place at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ogazi emerged as speaker from the proceeding at the State Assembly complex.

Details later….





Source: Leadership Newspaper