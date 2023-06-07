FCTA Donates High Tech Communication Gadgets To Security Agencies





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has distributed state-of-the-art communication gadgets to security agencies in the FCT to support the fight against crime and criminality in the territory.

The permanent secretary of the FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola handing over the equipment to heads of the security outfits in the office, yesterday, noted that the nature of threats and security challenges have become increasingly complex thus the need for state-of-the-art gadgets to meet up with modern methods of combating crimes.

He, therefore urged the benefiting agencies to make good use of the gadgets provided for them to enhance their operations.

The additional communication gadgets presented include 500 units of Hand-Held Radios, 35 Base radios, 10 Repeater Stations, and a 3IP Connect.

Adesola explained that the procurement of a top-of-the-range brand of Motorola communication radio and other gadgets became imperative in equipping security agencies with the right tools.

Source: Leadership Newspaper