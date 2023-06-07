Flight Disruptions: Air Peace Slams N1.7bn Suit Against NLC, TUC





The management of Air Peace has slammed a N1.7billion suit against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) before the Federal High Court in Lagos over the alleged disruption of its operations by the unions and its officers.

The airline was asking the court to award it N1billion as general damages, N450million as special damages and N250million as exemplary damages.

Also joined in the suit as defendants were the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, the President of TUC, Festus Osifoh, Emmanuel Ugboaja and Nuhu Toro.

Air Peace was asking the court to declare that given the compassionate nature of aviation ordinarily, and particularly in the current climate of pervasive fear of insecurity over long-distant travels within Nigeria by other modes of transportation, the Defendants’ calculated precipitation of grounding all its flights throughout Nigeria for the precise reason that it was responsible for the majority of air-passenger and good flights in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper