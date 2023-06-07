I Would Have Provided Relief Policies While Removing Subsidy – Obi





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last election, Peter Obi, yesterday said he would have removed the contentious subsidy on fuel differently.

He said rather than go through a “forceful removal”, he would have provided “various relieving policies” to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

Obi, a former Anambra State governor, spoke with judicial correspondents at the Court of Appeal, venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Tuesday.

“I’ve actually been in support of the removal of subsidies right from the President Goodluck Jonathan era, when I was a member of the Economic Management team.”

“If you have followed me very well right from the time I was a member of Jonathan’s economic management team, I consistently maintained that subsidy should be removed because I see it as organized crime.

People were just stealing the resources of the country and I showed it empirically in my statistical analysis that we were not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper