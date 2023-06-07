Man City Named Most Valuable Football Club Brand





Manchester City has been named as the world’s most valuable football club brand, according to the Brand Finance Football 50 2023 report. This marks the first time that the club has topped the report.

It was revealed that Manchester City’s brand value has seen a 34 percent positive growth since the pandemic with the Premier League champions overtaking Real Madrid, a first for an English Club in over six years.

The reasons for the club’s high rankings were outlined to be dominance on the pitch and highest revenue.

In this season, the club has also topped the charts for the Deloitte Money League for the second year in a row after recording revenue of £613 million and profits of £41.7 million.

Manchester City’s retail operation has seen a record breaking surge with the most recent kit seeing the sale of a new shirt every 12 seconds on the first day of sale.

On social media, the club is seeing high engagement rates with City being the most popular European club on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper