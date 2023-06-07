Nasarawa Assembly Crisis: Ogazi Camp Holds Sitting, Suspends Balarabe Group





The camp of Daniel Ogah Ogazi held its plenary at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday, where it suspended Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi’s group indefinitely.

The suspension of the 10-member Balarabe group, was sequel to a motion of public importance moved by the member representing Obi II constituency, Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba and seconded by Hon Ibrahim Aliyu Nana, Keffi West constituency.

Moving the motion on the matter, Hon Zhekaba averred that the absence of the 10 members from Tuesday proceeding amounted to abscondment, noting that the affected persons should be treated as deserters.

He observed that the affected members should also be dully punished for “illegally convening a kangaroo” meeting and “purportedly electing a speaker and a deputy speaker respectfully, to serve as a deterrent to other would be trouble makers”.

He therefore urged the House to forthwith, suspend the affected persons and bar them from entering the premises of the State Assembly.

Source: Leadership Newspaper