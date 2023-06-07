Pope Francis To Undergo Abdominal Surgery As Anxiety Mounts





Pope Francis is to visit a hospital in Rome to undergo surgery on his abdomen, which will keep him in the hospital for several days, the Vatican said Wednesday, sparking renewed fears over the 86-year-old’s fragile health.

Following this development the Catholic Pontiff was forced to cancel several work commitments in late May after he was debilitated by a fever. He was previously hospitalized in March for bronchitis but responded well to antibiotics. Leaving the hospital on that occasion, Francis joked that he’s “still alive.”

Technically called a laparotomy, Wednesday’s procedure involves general anesthesia and is intended to repair a hernia that the Vatican said was causing “recurrent, painful and worsening” symptoms.

According to medical sources, the intervention is likely related to the surgery Francis experienced in 2021 to remove half of his colon.

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, added the pope was expected to make a “full functional recovery.” The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper