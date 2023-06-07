Subsidy Removal Solution To Fuel Smuggling To Neighbouring Countries – Arewa Group





A northern political pressure group, Arewa New Agenda (ANA), yesterday declared total support for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on removal of the subsidy regime in Nigeria.

In a communique issued after a two-day policy dialogue on the fuel subsidy removal, convener of the group, Senator Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyidi, said though the subsidy removal policy may have its economic challenges, the end will benefit Nigerians.

MoAllahyidi said though Arewa New Agenda recognises the pain occasioned by the increase in pump price of petroleum products, the removal of subsidy will prevent the diversion and smuggling of gasoline outside the country’s borders which bleeds the nation’s economy.

He said, “Government must stay on course with its current action; must not give in to blackmail nor capitulate under threat. It is the considered position of the policy dialogues as convened by ANA that under the DSDP, imported petrol belongs to the NNPCL since it (NNPCL) has supplied crude oil to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper