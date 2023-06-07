Sudan: JAMB Rolls Out Modalities For Absorption Of Returnee Students 





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rolled out modalities for the absorption of returnee students from war-torn countries into Nigerian universities.

The modalities are follow-ups to the high level meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education (FME), Federal Ministry of Health, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), National Universities Commission (NUC), and other critical stakeholders.

A press statement issued on Wednesday by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, Head, Public Affairs of JAMB said the modalities are based on the integration of returnee Nigerian students from war-torn countries into the nation’s tertiary education system.

The Registrar, JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, while presenting the modalities at a virtual meeting with Vice Chancellors of Nigerian universities and other critical stakeholders on Wednesday, 7th June,2023, said it was imperative to hold talks with the Vice Chancellors following the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper