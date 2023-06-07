Tribunal: INEC Objects To Obi’s Exhibits From 17 States





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has objected to a request by presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi and his party to tender exhibits from 17 states of the federation challenging the electoral victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The exhibits were mainly Forms EC8B used by the electoral body in collating results at the ward levels in the states during the February 25 presidential election.

INEC, through its lawyer at the Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC) Steve Adehi, while opposing admissibility of the documents, informed the court to give rationale for his objections at the address stage of the proceedings.

Obi’s lawyer, Mr Benbella Anachebe SAN, while introducing the documents explained that the exhibits were obtained from the custody of INEC.

Besides, Anachebe said the documents were duly certified by the electoral body before releasing them to his clients.

Apart from INEC which conducted the election in dispute,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper