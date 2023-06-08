9th Kwara Assembly Passes 29 Bills





The 9th Kwara State House of Assembly said it passed 29 Bills in the past four years.

It added that 58 motions

and 38 reports were considered with resolutions passed on them through effective use of public hearing during the period under review.

The speaker of the House of Assembly, Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, disclosed this at a valedictory session held by state lawmakers to mark the end of the 9th Assembly.

The House was constituted on 11th of June 2019.

The speaker commended members of the Assembly for their contributions to the development of the state through appropriate legislation and oversight functions.

He equally thanked the people of Ilesha/Gwanara Constituency for the opportunity given to him to represent them and for re- electing him during the last general elections.

Danladi-Salihu said the legislature was able to consider 36 bills, 29 of which were passed into law.

He noted that the 9th Assembly was instrumental in resolving many industrial crisis through the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper