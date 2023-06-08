Army Vows To Contain Insecurity In Sokoto 





The Nigerian Army has assured residents of Sokoto State that it is not going to leave any stone unturned in bringing to book all criminals including bandits who perpetrated the attacks in Gwadabawa and Tangaza local government areas of the state.

The General Officer Commanding 8 Division, (GOC) Sokoto Maj Gen Godwin Michael Mutkut, stated this on Wednesday, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

He said the Nigerian Army resolved to end insecurity in the state within the shortest possible time and, vowed that the dastardly act that happened in Gwadabawa and Tangaza local government would never repeat itself again.

“We have put all machinery in place to apprehend those behind the dastardly act in Gwadabawa and Tangaza local government.

“We will leave no stone unturned in bringing to book all criminals including arsonists, marauders operating in the region,” he added.

The GOC who is also the Commander joint task force in the North West, codename…





Source: Leadership Newspaper