Attempts To Pitch Buratai Against Tinubu In Futility – Group 





The Kano Renaissance Group has said attempts by some retired military personnel to pitch Lt. -Gen. Tukur Buratai against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in order not to be considered for appointment will fail.

The group made the statement while reacting series of nocturnal meetings being held by some retired military personnel, with the sole purpose of working out mechanisms to malign the person of former ambassador and Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd) and “ensure he is reduced in esteem in the eyes of President Bola Tinubu and other well meaning Nigerians”.

The group in press release signed by the it’s President, Malam Suleiman Uba Gaya, warned such individuals to steer clear of their trademark mischief and allow President Tinubu to face the arduous task of governance without what it describes as “distractions”.

He said “the bigger objective of these characters is to ensure the well decorated General, who served Nigeria and particularly…





Source: Leadership Newspaper