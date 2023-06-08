BVAS Failed To Transmit Feb 25 Presidential Poll Results, INEC Staff Tells Tribunal





Two subpoenaed witnesses of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, in Abuja admitted at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) failed to transmit results of the election after the collations.

The witnesses, Mr. Friday Egwuma and Ms. Grace Timothy both Adhoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that the BVAS machine allocated to them developed system error immediately results of the Senate and House of Representatives elections on the same say were freely transmitted. This is a confirmation of the allegations that has trailed the presidential component of the February 25 elections that the results were not transmitted in real time via BVAS in line with the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC guidelines.

In their subpoena evidence, the two workers of the electoral body explained that they had to resort to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper