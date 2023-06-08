Enugu Gov Meets Tinubu, Seeks Nnamdi Kanu’s Release





Enugu State Peter Mbah has raised the collective demand from the South East region for the release of Indigenous People Of Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents on Thursday after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

The governor highlighted the President’s commitment to national healing and compassion, urging him to consider the release of Kanu as a gesture of goodwill towards fostering unity and fellowship among the people.

He said “we also of course, talked about the release of Nnamdi Kanu. You know, that the South East has made a collective demand to have Nnamdi Kanu released.

“And we basically identified with that and request, Mr. President, who in his inaugural address promised the people that he’s going to engender national healing and he’s going to serve with compassion.

“So we’ve basically informed him that this would serve as a pointer to his administration’s extension of hands of fellowship to…







Source: Leadership Newspaper