Friends, Family Eulogies Ihedioha’s Mother





In a heartfelt tribute to a life well-lived, family, friends, and well-wishers gathered yesterday at the St James Anglican church, Asokoro, Abuja to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha, the beloved mother of the former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.

The solemn occasion was filled with poignant memories, comforting hymns and eulogies that evoked a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many.

Dame Dorothy who gloriously passed away to eternity on 20th April, 2023, was aged 90.

During the service of songs, the officiating clergy, Arch Deacon Andrews Ukejiofor, the Vicar of St Matthews Anglican Church Gwarinpa, shared a moving sermon, emphasising Dorothy’s unwavering faith and her commitment to living a life of service and love.

The Vicar admonished the congregation to have more of God and never to boast of the things of the world but eternal.

Amidst tears mingled with smiles were shared stories of cherished memories which recounted the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper