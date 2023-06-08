Gov Lawal Visits Tsafe, Reiterates Commitment To Tackle Insecurity In Zamfara





Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, on Thursday, reiterated the commitment of his administration to tackle bandits, who have recently been aggressive in some areas of the State.

Governor Lawal gave the assurance when he visited the palace of the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammadu Bawa in Tsafe local government area of the State over recent cowardly attacks by the criminals.

According to a statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP, Governor Lawal was in Tsafe local government area to commiserate with the people over the recent attacks by bandits.

He expressed concern over the spate of attacks in some areas of the state while assuring the people of his resolve to find lasting solutions to the menace.

“I am here purposely to empathise with the Emirate and people of Tsafe local government over the recent cowardly attacks by bandits in the area.

“I want to assure His Highness and our people that security is the top…





Source: Leadership Newspaper