Gunmen Abduct Vigilante, 3 Others In Kwara





The Kwara State Police Command, on Thursday, confirmed the abduction of some persons by unknown gunmen in Aboto area of Asa local government area of the State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the victims were abducted on Tuesday while returning from a naming ceremony.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development, said that the Command was on top of the situation to rescue the kidnap victims.

He said that investigations had commenced on the matter, adding that there were conflicting reports on number of the abducted persons as some people said they were three while others said they were two.

LEADERSHIP, however, reliably gathered that the victims of the attack were four in number, including a vigilante, who tried to rescue the victims.

Chairman of the Vigilantes in Kwara State, Saka Ibrahim, also confirmed the incident.

Ibrahim said: “A local who had a naming ceremony for his child was taking some guests home after the programme when his car…





Source: Leadership Newspaper