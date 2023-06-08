NGO, Italian Institute Sign MoU To Train 200 Nigerian Youths





A Nigeria-based non-governmental organisation, Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration, Immigration Development and Reintegration (IYAMIDR), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Genoa and Genova Consultant Training Institute, to train Nigerian youths on various vocations.

The initiative was aimed towards enhancing the capacity of Nigerian youth with viable skills to boost the Nigerian economy in various sectors, thereby curbing unemployment and youth restiveness.

The Executive Director of IYAMIDR-Nigeria and facilitator, Comrade Solomon Okoduwa, and representatives of Genoa and Genova Consultants, Dr Antonio Lovecchio and Mr Maduka, put pen to paper to seal the training agreement.

Excited Okoduwa shortly after signing the MoU, said the engagement serves as intervention for manpower development for oil and gas related sector, adding over 200 youths were expected to undergo the training.

“We want to use this opportunity to specially thank Ambassador Mfawa Abam…





Source: Leadership Newspaper