North Central Govs Visit Akume





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator (Dr.) George Akume has commended the North Central Governors’ Forum for the solidarity visit they paid to him following his swearing-in ceremony by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

SGF made the commendation while receiving in audience the Governors from North Central Governors Forum in his office.

Having thanked the North Central Governors Forum for the courtesy call, the SGF stated that the solidarity visit would serve as an encouragement to achieve greater strides for the nation. In his words:

“I thank my fellow brothers from the North Central Zone, who in their wisdom decided to pay this courtesy call on one of their own, I am very delighted.

When you see people very close to you coming around you, then you know that sky is the limit”.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum and the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule congratulated the Secretary to the Government…





Source: Leadership Newspaper