TTTR: Internet Access Now Available To I50 million Nigerians – Danbatta





The Nigeria Communications Commission, in keeping with its mandate, creates opportunities to interact with its licensees on industry issues and new trends via stakeholder fora, with a view to gathering relevant information that would further advance the development of the industry, while improving regulations and service delivery to telecom consumers.

On June 1-2, 2023, the Commission held the first `Talk-To-The Regulator ` Forum (TTTR) for the Year 2023, in the South-South, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The TTTR Forum in Yenagoa which was originally scheduled to hold in 2022 but was postponed due to the dreadful flood disaster that hit Bayelsa and some other states in the year.

The ‘Talk-To-The Regulator` Forum is a common platform for non-discriminatory interaction on a one-on-one basis, between the licensees and the Regulator on several industry issues, pertinent to the licensees and of national interest.

In his keynote speech, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Nigeria Communications…





Source: Leadership Newspaper