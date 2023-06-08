‘You Can Prevent, Manage Hypertension, Diabetes Through Nutrition’ 





Can hypertension and diabetes be prevented or managed through nutrition?

Yes, it can because they are triggered by your diet and can prevented or managed by your diet even to the point of reversal

Using only drugs is like mopping a flooded house and not closing the water source, you have to keep mopping (using drugs) making it progressive as you are always be told while nutrition helps to put off the water source, drugs then aid to mop.

Do unhealthy diets predispose individuals to non-communicable diseases, including diabetes and hypertension?

Yes, unhealthy diets predispose you to these diseases. You could have the tendency to develop diabetes but as long as you live a healthy lifestyle you won’t develop it. Our forefathers didn’t have these diseases, their emergence came with processed foods, modern foods we know we eat triggers it (Epigenetics).

What are the health Implications of consuming energy drinks?

Loss of sleep, dopamine resistance so you drink more to be had the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper