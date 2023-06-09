Abbey Mortgage Commits To Profitability, Value To Customers





The management of Abbey Mortgage Bank has affirmed its commitment to maintaining a strong balance between profitability and sustainability as it delivers value to its customers.

This was stated at the 31st Annual General Meeting of the bank where it underscored its unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable growth and practices within the banking industry. Themed “Excellence in Sustainable Leadership”, the AGM focused on its growth, highlighting the bank’s exceptional year on year performance and the unveiling of its visionary strategies for the future.

Abbey Mortgage Bank had, despite the domestic and international economic challenges, generated record revenue for the third consecutive year in 2022 with a pre-tax profit of N827 million, a 25.14 per cent rise from the 2021 position of N661 million.

The AGM, which showcased the bank’s dedication to excellence, growth performance, and future strategies which have contributed to its ongoing success, also focused on market…





Source: Leadership Newspaper