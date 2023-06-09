DSS Invades Anambra Assembly Validatory Session To Arrest Member-elect





The validatory session of Anambra State House of Assembly ended in confusion yesterday as a team of operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the Assembly premises to arrest a member-elect.

The development caused serious panic in the Assembly as the team of four armed operatives stormed the premises in three operational vehicles and bundled the member-elect for Nnewi North constituency, Mr Onyekachukwu Ike into one of their vehicles to whisk him away.

The incident happened while a valedictory thanksgiving mass for the seventh Assembly was still going on at the Assembly Complex.

The operatives had just bundled the member-elect into one of their operational vehicles and were about to zoom off with him when security personnel attached to this Assembly quickly blocked and locked the exit gate.

The acting clerk of the Assembly, Mrs Esther Aneto and other senior staff lamented that the DSS operatives did not inform them or even the police personnel deployed to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper