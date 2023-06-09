FCT UBEB Moves To Mop Up Out-of-School Children





The new chairman of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Universal Basic Education Board (FCT UBEB), Prof Abdullahi Mohammed, said he is adopting strategies to mop up out-of-school children from the streets of the FCT.

Mohammed who stated this while speaking with the press on his vision in Abuja yesterday, said he will ensure every child acquire basic education in the capital city.

To achieve this, he said the board has already activated community based engagement to ensure that communities work together with the board to talk to the parents and ensure that every child within the community is taken to school.

“There are a lot of out of school children, especially in this part of the world. When you go to the street in the north, you see Almajiri roaming the street in large numbers whereas the same age group are in the class, so it gives you a lot of restless nights.

“So, my vision is that as far as FCT is concerned, we must do our best to mop out every child from the street and make…





Source: Leadership Newspaper