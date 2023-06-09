Heartstirring Drama Okansoso Premieres on Apata TV





A heart-stirring drama, Okansoso translated as One and Only, has premiered on Apata TV to a warm reception from its Nigerian audience.

The film which delves into the intricate and profound human yearnings for wealth children and good health, tells the story of a couple destined to possess just one of these cherished life gifts.

Directed by Monsuru Obadina Fala Jnr and Wale Ilebiyi, Okansoso packs an impressive cast of actors such as Yinka Qadri, Jumoke George, Kemi Korede, Adekola Tijani and Ibrahim Chatta, and a talented film crew including Olaide Ishola (Manager), Olaolu Obaju Layewu (Coordinator), Dotun Olanite (Continuity), Adesoji O. Peter (Sound) and Bose Joseph (Make-up artiste). There is also Omoiya Hanna and Tunde Fala as Directors of Photography, with subtitles by Rachael Akinde.

Okansoso is a testament to Fala Jnr’s unwavering commitment to producing high quality content, continuing in his father veteran actor, filmmaker and director, Monsuru Obadina (aka Fala)…





Source: Leadership Newspaper