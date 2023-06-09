Imansuangbon Joins LP Ahead Of 2024 Edo Gov’ship Poll





In a significant political move, renowned Edo politician, Kenneth Imansuangbon, has officially joined the Labour Party, setting the stage for the highly anticipated 2024 governorship election in the state.

During a ceremony held in Abuja yesterday, Imansuangbon was presented with the membership card of the Labour Party by the embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure.

LEADERSHIP reports that Imansuangbon resigned his membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a bold statement, Imansuangbon pronounced the demise of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

“PDP is dead. I have taken the glory away; the shine. By 2024, the Labour Party will form a government in Edo State,” declared Imansuangbon confidently, emphasising the party’s strength and prospects for the upcoming election.

Expressing his hopes for a fair and transparent primary, Imansuangbon urged the Labour Party to ensure a level playing field for all contenders. In response, Abure assured the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper