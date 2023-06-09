Man Flees After Allegedly Killing Pregnant Wife In Edo





A bereaved father, Adun Samuel, has offered to pay N100,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of his son in-law who allegedly murdered his daughter.

The alleged killer, identified as Inuaghata, is wanted for killing his wife, Osaretin.

Mr. Adun, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said his daughter has three children for the fleeing husband.

Adun said he was called that his daughter had been killed by her husband.

According to him, the son in-law fled and has been hiding since May 24 when he committed the offence.

His words, “I hail from Orhionmwon local government. My daughter was killed by her husband. She was 23 years old. The incident happened at Egba on the 24th of last month. I do not understand the problem they have. I was called that my daughter has been killed. He used knife to slit her throat. My daughter was pregnant when she was killed. I want the boy arrested.

“I will give anybody that give information leading to his arrest the sum of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper