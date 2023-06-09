Nigeria, 4 Others Impose Restrictions After Commitment To Free Internet





A recent study by Surfshark, a cybersecurity firm, reveals that five African countries pledged to uphold free internet in 2021 United Nations resolution, yet imposed 16 restrictions since.

A resolution on “the promotion, protection and enjoyment of human rights on the internet was adopted at the UN Human Rights Council by a vote with strong support on 13 July 2021 with the aim of protecting and promoting human rights online. It was led by a core group of Brazil, Nigeria, Sweden, Tunisia and the United States, and co-sponsored by 70 countries from across all regions.

The study analyzed the UN countries’ stances in the 2021 UN Human Rights Council (HRC) Resolution on the promotion, protection, and enjoyment of human rights online by comparing countries’ stances with data from the Internet Shutdown Tracker, and identified 5 African countries that claimed to support the resolution but “broke their word” by imposing internet restrictions.

The defaulting African countries…





Source: Leadership Newspaper