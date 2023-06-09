No Crisis In Ondo Over Akeredolu’s Health – Govt





The Ondo State government has debunked the rumour making the rounds that there is crisis in the state over the health challenges of the state governor, Oluarotimi Akeredolu.

The government also urged members of the public to disregard the wicked rumour of incapacitation of the Governor Akeredolu.

In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, the government faulted report in an online newspaper, on the purported split in the cabinet of the the state government

Ademola-Olateju said “the attention of Ondo State government has been drawn to a skewed report in an online newspaper, on the purported split in the cabinet of the Ondo State government.

“This malicious report toes the same insidious path of perfidy already trodden by certain purveyors of speculatory hagiography designed to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

“Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, is not incapacitated. The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper