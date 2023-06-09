NYSC Warns Institutions Against Mobilising Unqualified Graduates





National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps producing institutions against manipulation of data to allow unqualified graduates enrol for service and other unwholesome practices.

The NYSC director-general, Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed gave the warning yesterday during the meeting of NYSC Management with the Registrars of Corps Producing Institutions in Nigeria, held in Abuja.

He re-echoed the corps strong determination to prevent unqualified graduates from enlistment into national service, while decrying the continuous decline of quality graduates from unaccredited institutions.

Ahmed added that management would deal decisively with any institution or individual found culpable in such acts.

“I have been informed that, since the end of the first meeting with the Registrars in 2022, there has been an appreciable level of implementation of resolutions of Pre-mobilisation Workshops usually attended by Student Affairs Officers (SAOs) and Data Entry Officers…





Source: Leadership Newspaper