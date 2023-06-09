Tinubu Promises Open Government At Meeting With Top Monarchs





President Bola Tinubu, on Friday in Abuja, assured traditional rulers in the country that his administration will run an open-door policy that is ready to listen to the yearnings of Nigerians toward transforming the country’s rich potentials to reality.

Speaking at an interactive session with the Royal Fathers under the aegis of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), the President apprised them on the decision of his government to remove fuel subsidy, improve security, create jobs and sustain the environment as well as the forthcoming election of presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly.

‘‘We are all ears. We are ready to listen at any given time. I promise you an open-door policy and that is the way I will go.

‘‘That open-door policy is for you to call me and send to me at any given time any concern that you might have.

‘‘We may not have it right 100 per cent of the time but we must get it right 90 per cent of the time for this…





Source: Leadership Newspaper