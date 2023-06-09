Tinubu To Address Nigerians On Democracy Day





President Bola Tinubu is set to address the nation on Monday, June 12, in commemoration of Democracy Day.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume who disclosed this at a world press conference in Abuja on Friday, revealed that this year’s Democracy Day would be a low-key affair due to the elaborate presidential inauguration held two weeks ago.

Akume emphasised the significance of celebrating Democracy Day annually from May 29 to June 12, to honour the heroes who tirelessly fought for the establishment of democratic rule in Nigeria since 1999.

He clarified that May 29 remains the anniversary of the transfer of power, which occurs every four years in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution.

“In commemorating this year’s anniversary, it is important for citizens and foreigners alike to reflect on the nation’s progress and assess the dividends that democracy has yielded, as well as areas where improvements are needed,”

It is in light of this that the theme of this…





Source: Leadership Newspaper