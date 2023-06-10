10th NASS: APC Elements Plotting Arrest Of Lawmakers-elect Over Leadership Tussle – PDP 





Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, raised the alarm over alleged plots to arrest lawmakers-elect, who are opposed to the preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the race for presiding offices of the Assembly.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, who accused some elements within the APC of being behind the plot, said the move was aimed at intimidating and harassing lawmakers-elect to choose the party’s annointed candidates

Recall that President Bola Tinubu and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC had zoned the Senate President position to the South-South and specifically endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio as its candidate with Senator Barau Jibrin from the North-West as the deputy.

In the House of Representatives, the Speaker position was zoned to the North-West and specifically to Hon. Tajudeen Abbas with Hon Benjamin Kalu from the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper