After Meeting With Tinubu, Senators-elect Queue Behind Yari 





Ahead of next Tuesday’s inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the Senate Presidency bid of former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has received a major boost following President Bola Tinubu’s refusal to impose a leadership on the two chambers of the next National Assembly.

Senators-elect including those of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who hitherto were in support of the party’s preferred candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, were said to have now gravitated to Senator-elect Yari’s camp after the meeting between President Tinubu and the federal lawmakers-elect on Thursday.

Already, Senators-elect of the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other minor opposition parties, were said to have made up their mind to support Senator-elect Yari, putting the former Zamfara State governor in clear lead having secured the support of a majority number of the Senators-elect ahead of the June 13, 2023 inauguration date.

Further facts emerged…





Source: Leadership Newspaper