Anti-Terrorism Group Supports Education Of 4 Juvenile Inmates At Kano Detention Centre





The founder of Awareness Against Terrorism Foundation, Anas Dauda-Sadauki, has provided educational support for two juvenile inmates at the State Juvenile Detention Centre in Kano State.

Dauda-Sadauki also fulfilled bail conditions including financial support to two other inmates in the Juvenile Detention Centre located Goron Dutse area of Kano city.

Speaking with journalists on the activities of his Foundation in Kano, Dauda-Sadauki said his team was working towards creating awareness against terrorism and violence, particularly among the youth.

He said: “Visiting the Juvenile Detention Center Kano also known as Goron Dutse Ream Home and providing guidance to the inmates is a positive step towards helping them lead better lives in the future.

“By enlightening them on how to stay safe and improve their lives, we are providing them with the necessary tools to make better choices in the future.

“It is also encouraging to know that we provided bail for some of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper