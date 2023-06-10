FCT Natives Appeal To Tinubu For Ministerial Position





Natives of the Federal Capital Territory have appealed to the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider FCT indigenes for ministerial appointments, and also grant Abuja recognition as a state to ensure equality and development.

Mr. Danjuma Tanko Dara, an elder statesman and stakeholder of the FCT who made this call on Saturday in a press briefing on behalf of the natives also called on President Tinubu to give proper consideration to ancestral owners of land in FCT to give the natives a sense of belonging and equal representation in Nigeria.

Dara while expressing disappointment at the denial of the natives their legal and constitutional right to have a ministerial position from among the people, said that the indigenous people of Abuja are long overdue to have a minister and that any well-meaning government will make a request come to pass.

He said that the position of FCT minister from indigenous persons of the FCT is something they have been advocating…





Source: Leadership Newspaper