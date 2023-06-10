JUST-IN: Emefiele Arrested In Lagos, Flown To Abuja For Questioning





The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, has finally been brought in for questioning.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Emefiele was arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja on Saturday.

DSS Refuses To Deny Or Confirm Emefiele’s Arrest

This is coming after initial denial by the DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, that Emefiele was not in DSS custody earlier on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in a statement at about 2:18pm on Saturday afternoon, the DSS spokesperson confirmed that the suspended CBN governor was now in their custody in Abuja for some investigative reasons.

Part of the DSS statement reads, “the Department of State Services (DSS), hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

“The public, particularly the media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning…







Source: Leadership Newspaper