Police Inspector Found Dead in Imo





A police inspector identified Charles has been found dead weeks after he was kidnapped in Ohaji-Egbema local government area of Imo State.

Charles who hailed from Mbaise was attached to state House of Assembly and served as an orderly to a former speaker, Dr Chiji Collins. He was kidnapped alongside a driver in Ohaji-Egbema in May 2023 while on the road.

Sources told Leadership that the body was found in the bush already decomposing, with his neck severely cut.

Police spokesperson for Imo state, Henry Okoye confirmed the incident, saying it was old news.

He disclosed that the police were on a manhunt for the suspects, adding that the command would stop at nothing to unmask them.

The driver had been discovered dead days after the kidnap.





Source: Leadership Newspaper