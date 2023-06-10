Police Storm Ex-Gov Matawalle’s Residence, Impound Vehicles





The Zamfara State government has ordered a raid on the residence of the immediate-past governor of the State, Muhammad Bello Matawalle, and impounded some vehicles believed to belong to government.

Some Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) were impounded on Friday during a raid of Matawalle’s residence in Gusau.

Recall that, speaking on a local radio station, incumbent Governor Dauda Lawal had said, “Former Governor Bello Matawalle had gone away with 17 vehicles from his office and those in the deputy governor’s office claiming that the vehicles are his personal belongings. In fact, not even office equipment were spared.”

According to a report, a total of four jeeps were seized.

Policemen were said to have stormed the former governor’s residence, which is not far from Government House in Gusau, the State capital.

LEADERSHIP reports that Governor Lawal had accused Matawalle of leaving with government vehicles and looting property including television and cookers from the State…





Source: Leadership Newspaper