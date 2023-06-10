Subsidy: Expensive Governance Must Go Too





Subsidy removal has been about the only advise Nigerian authorities have effectively resisted from multilateral financial institutions for over three decades. But having taken the plunge this time, many citizens of Africa’s biggest economy are quite ready and willing to yield ground and make what is largely considered a sacrifice.

They would probably be even more cooperative if the political leadership weren’t living larger than Arabian princes and flaunting an outrageous ostentation in the midst of so much want and deprivation. The grouse is really that the government expects of citizens living on the marginal fringe to make sacrifices which the political elite are not prepared to make, or feel any obligation towards.

But everyone – leaders inclusive, needs to make a sacrifice. Workers need a pay raise and political office holders need drastic pay cuts in other to attain something close to equity, if not equilibrium.

That, at least, is a moral justification; a good place to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper