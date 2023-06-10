Ways To Reduce Maintenance Cost On Building Dampness





The journey to reduce building maintenance expenses starts from the time you are constructing the building. Hiring the right building engineers and passing the necessary regulatory tests while you are constructing, would have prevented you from spending so much on maintenance of your house or office complex, especially, dampness that is now rampant and requires much to correct in this clime.

Dampness is a major problem for homeowners, as it not only causes discomfort and health issues but also devalues the property. This occurs as a result of the ingress of moisture into the structural elements of a building.

A facility manager with Afolabi Adedeji & Associates (AA&A), Engr. Afolabi Adedeji believes that, unless one engages an experienced builder or experienced engineer to supervise construction work, one is likely to experience this dampness because the water table is shallow in Lagos, and with a little scratch of the ground, water comes out. This ensure you continue to spend…





Source: Leadership Newspaper