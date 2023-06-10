We Were Instructed Not To Give Election Result Copies To Agents, Another INEC Staff Tells Tribuna





A staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Abedemi Joseph, on Friday, told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that they were instructed by the Commission, their employer, not to give copies of election results to political party agents, who declined to sign the result sheets.

The witness made the revelation why testifying in a petition filed by a former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Led in evidence-in-chief by the petitioners’ lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, Abedemi prayed the court to adopt her witness statement on oath as her evidence in the petition against the victory of Tinubu.

Abedemi, who was a presiding officer in Niger State during the February 25 presidential election, told the court that she was satisfied with the process as instructed.

She, however, said that they had instructions not to give out…





Source: Leadership Newspaper