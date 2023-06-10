Who Is Afraid Of Monguno?





The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, a retired Major General, is once again a victim of orchestrated media attacks. What many Nigerians see are symptoms of the media attacks.

They do not see the faces behind the attacks and the evil intents of the architects of the media lynching.

Monguno is by nature taciturn. A thoroughbred military professional who is not given to charlatanry or garrulous jests. A consummate strategic thinker and astute manager of men, this explains why he was able to work effectively with the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, himself an ascetic, frugal retired General.

A man of the character of Monguno who runs away from headlines and media blitzkriegs suits his job. He has remained largely self-effacing, limiting himself to his office, the president’s office and strategic international trips. You won’t find him frolicking at rendezvous, hobnobbing with politicians or making political utterances; a man of quiet efficiency. Such is the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper