As Tinubu Parleys Opposition, Traditional Rulers





President Bola Tinubu, who pledged to hit the ground running upon assuming office, has swiftly embarked on a series of impactful decisions, surprising many Nigerians. Following a divisive election season, the president recognized the urgent need to reunite the country and foster sustainable economic growth.

In his inaugural address, President Tinubu boldly announced the discontinuation of fuel subsidy triggering significant repercussions that his administration has been diligently managing over the past two weeks.

To address mounting concerns, the federal government conducted an extensive meeting with organized labor on Sunday and Monday. Following a lengthy discussion that stretched into the late hours of Monday night, organized labor decided to suspend their scheduled strike, displaying a willingness to engage in dialogue.

Furthermore, President Tinubu engaged with the Nigerian Governors Forum, seeking their support in subsidy removal.

Fortunately, the state governors unanimously…





Source: Leadership Newspaper